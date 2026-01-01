Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons are nothing more than a bunch of racists in cosplay. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.
Cartoon: Papers, please, by Clay Bennett
Originally published June 28.
Cartoon: ICE ICE Barbie, by Clay Jones
Originally published July 14.
Cartoon: Battle of Los Angeles, by Jack Ohman
Originally published Aug. 22.
Cartoon: ICE’s suspect sketch kit, by Pedro Molina
Originally published Aug. 25.
Cartoon: Chicopalypse now, by Clay Jones
Originally published Sept. 16.
Cartoon: ICE, ICE, terrorists, by Clay Jones
Originally published Oct. 11.
Cartoon: Halloween for me, not for thee, by Mike Luckovich
Originally published Oct. 15.
Cartoon: Scariest costume award, by Clay Bennett
Originally published Nov. 1.
Cartoon: Real American, by David Horsey
Originally published Nov. 8.
Cartoon: Light enough?, by Mike Luckovich
Originally published Nov. 10.
Cartoon: The worst of the worst, by Clay Bennett
Originally published Dec. 10.