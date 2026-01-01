If there is one thing that President Donald Trump is good at, it’s beefing online—especially with celebrities. The petulant president has gotten himself into a handful of tussles in 2025.

Here are a few of the celebrities who managed to get under Trump’s thin skin this year. Happy holidays, and bah humbug.

Taylor Swift

Oh, they definitely have bad blood. Swift and Trump’s online back and forths seemed to die down in the years after she called him out amid the 2020 protests following the police murder of George Floyd. But Trump has never been one to let sleeping dogs lie.

Taylor Swift performs at an Eras Tour concert in Paris on May 9, 2024.

In May, Trump insisted that Swift is “no longer ‘HOT’” in a post on Truth Social.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” he wrote.

The singer has been noticeably silent this year—even in the wake of the Department of Homeland Security using her music in an ICE video.

Bruce Springsteen

Trump might be using “Born in the USA” less when he’s walking out on stage now. During his latest tour, Springsteen called Trump “treasonous,” among other things

“In my home—the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years—is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” he said on stage in May.

But according to Trump, Springsteen is “Highly Overrated” and “not a talented guy—Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK.”

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” he added.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé speaks at a campaign event for Kamala Harris on Oct. 25, 2024.

Queen Bey and Springsteen actually have something in common: Trump calling for an investigation after they endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???”

Apparently in Trump’s America, celebrity endorsements are a crime.

George Clooney

Trump already wasn’t a fan of Clooney when the movie star backed former President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the 2024 race. When Clooney later called for Biden to drop out in a New York Times op-ed, Trump called Clooney a “fake movie actor” who “never came close to making a great movie.”

And then when Clooney appeared on “60 Minutes” in March, criticizing the Trump administration for its efforts to “make journalists smaller,” Trump jumped on Truth Social yet again.

“Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. “He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog.”

Clooney responded pretty plainly: “I don’t care.”

Tom Hanks

Trump blasted Hanks after his scheduled award appearance at U.S. Military Academy West Point was unexpectedly canceled.

Tom Hanks arrives at the 15th Governors Awards on Nov. 17, 2024.

“We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!”

Hanks was set to win the 2025 Sylvanus Thayer Award, but it was canceled without clear explanation. He has also been inducted as an honorary member into the U.S. Army's Ranger Hall of Fame.

Given that Hanks has won multiple Emmys, whereas Trump hasn’t even secured one—despite his incessant complaining about it—this one seems personal.