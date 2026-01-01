Enjoy these extra Happy New Year cartoons—and please feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.
Here comes the future | Clay Bennett
Originally published Dec. 31, 2023
A ‘Swiftie’ new year | Clay Jones
Originally published Dec. 31, 2023
New Year at the White House | Brian McFadden
Originally published Dec. 27, 2019
Presidential pardons | Tim Campbell
Originally published Dec. 31, 2024
2016, a year to fear | Jen Sorensen
Originally published Dec. 13, 2016
The Future | Keef Knight
Originally published Dec. 31, 2024
From delta to omicron | Nick Anderson
Originally published Dec. 29, 2021
This year will be better, right? | Tom Tomorrow
Originally published Jan. 4, 2021
Heeeere's your worst nightmare | Pedro Molina
Originally published Jan. 3, 2025