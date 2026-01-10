Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos. Hope you’ll join us here every Saturday. If you are unfamiliar with the region, check out Caribbean Matters: Getting to know the countries of the Caribbean.

It’s doubtful there’ll be much, if any, mainstream media coverage here in the U.S. on today’s “Majority Rule Day” holiday in the Bahamas, or the history behind it. The Bahamas are our closest “Caribbean” neighbor, even though they’re technically located in the Atlantic.

“The Bahamas’ physical proximity to the United States (its closest island lies just 55 miles east of Miami) has spawned close ties between the two nations,” according to the U.S. government’s State Magazine.

Despite these alleged “close ties,”I don’t remember being taught anything about the Bahamas in school. The only factoid I can remember learning was that Academy Award-winning actor Sidney Poitier was a Bahamian American.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has data on the more than 700 islands that make up the Bahamas, and the 30 that are occupied. The Island’s racial demographics, according to The World Factbook, are “African descent 90.6%, White 4.7%, mixed 2.1%, other 1.9%, unspecified 0.7% (2010 est.).”

Afro-Bahamians are by far the largest ethnic community in the country, accounting for 90.6% of the total population in the country. The Afro-Bahamians trace their origins to Africa, particularly to parts of Western Africa who were enslaved and brought to the Bahamas. In the 17th century, the Africans were originally brought to Bermuda before they were taken to the Bahamas. Many others came directly from Africa during the 18th and the 19th century. Similarly, the loyalists from parts of South Carolina and Georgia migrated to the Bahamas, and they took with them many of the Africans slaves. In the 19th century, many Afro-Haitians also moved and settled in the Southern part of the Bahamas. The 2010 census in the Bahamas indicated that about 92.7% of the population identified as African or an African mix with European.

Given these stats, you may or may not be surprised to find out that the Black majority in the Bahamas did not gain majority rule until Jan. 10, 1967. Unsurprisingly, Jan. 10th is now an important national holiday there.

As a side note: The Bahamas did not gain independence from its colonial overlord, Great Britain, until July 10, 1973.

What is the Meaning of Majority Rule Day in The Bahamas?

In the serene and beautiful Bahamas, a day resonates deeply within the heart of its culture and history — Majority Rule Day. This significant day is not just a mark on the calendar but a symbol of a pivotal moment in Bahamian history, reflecting a journey toward equality, democracy, and national pride. [---] The Historical Context of Majority Rule Day The story of Majority Rule Day is a story of a nation’s struggle for fairness and representation. Celebrated on January 10th, this day commemorates a defining moment in 1967 when The Bahamas saw a dramatic shift in its political landscape, leading to majority representation for the first time in the islands’ parliamentary history. This change marked the culmination of a long struggle against entrenched colonial structures and racial inequalities. The Bahamas, for much of its history, was under colonial rule, with a social and political system that largely marginalized the majority black population. The events leading to Majority Rule Day were characterized by robust and determined campaigning by political figures who sought to reshape this system. The efforts of these leaders, many of whom are national heroes today, led to the 1967 general election. This election was a turning point, bringing an end to an era of minority rule and laying the foundation for a new, more equitable Bahamas.

The Eleutheran Newspaper published “Majority Rule: 10th January 1967”:

This singular event in Bahamian history played a significant role in shaping the modern Bahamas that we experience today. The events that led to Majority Rule define us as a people and serve as a constant reminder of our vision and values. Many historians believe that The Burma Road Riots on 1 June, 1942 marked the beginning of the modern political history of The Bahamas. The Riots came as the result of agitation by labourers for equal pay for equal work regardless of colour or nationality when local workers heard that Americans were being paid more for the same work at an American Armed Forces Airfield construction site. Today that is the site of Lynden Pindling Airport. This unrest became interwoven with the overall movement for freedom and social justice. Although the first stirrings of political activity in Bahamas involved labour, other movements were equally significant. In 1949 a conversation between Mary Ingraham and her husband, following his defeat in the general elections, concluded that the election results would have been very different if women had voted. In 1957 Mary Ingraham was elected President of the Suffrage Movement and formed alliances from across the political divide, gaining considerable support that culminated in members of the movement visiting London in 1960 to present a petition to the Secretary of State for the Colonies. In January 1961 a Select Committee of the House of Assembly gave a report in favour of the right to vote for women, but with effect from January 1963. The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Independents opposed the report and an appeal to the House of Commons in London resulted in women being able to vote from 30 June, 1962. [...] Majority Rule finally came on 10 January, 1967. After years of struggle by many freedom and justice loving people, Majority Rule allowed real democracy to come to the Bahamas, underpinned by equality, tolerance, and economic and social justice. It is a day that belongs to all Bahamians, a defining moment in our evolution as a people. It was the point of transition from minority government to Majority Rule and the birth of a modern democracy. In the hard fought and competitive 1967 election the PLP delivered 18 members to a 38 member House of Assembly. However, Randol Fawkes (Labour) and Sir Alvin Braynen (Independent) threw their support behind the PLP. These two tipped the proverbial scale in favour of the PLP and the first Majority Rule cabinet was formed.

The Burma Road Riot played a significant part in the struggle toward Majority Rule.

On 1 June 1942, the Burma Road riot occurred in Nassau, Bahamas, when thousands of Black construction workers protested against pay discrimination. During World War II, British colonial officials had arranged construction of two military air bases. At the direction of colonial officials, the construction contractor paid Black Bahamian workers four shillings per day, while white workers from the US were being paid up to four times as much. One Black worker, Leonard Storr Green, complained: “we can’t live on four shillings a day now according to the prices in the stores”. When Bahamian workers learned this, they demanded equal pay, which was refused by authorities, and so a protest was held at the construction site. Workers chanting “we want more money” were then dispersed by police. So on June 1 the workers armed themselves with sticks and clubs and headed down Burma Road to the Nassau city centre, and rallied outside government offices. A British official addressed the crowd, advising them that the contractor had “intended to bring in labourers” from the US. The crowd took this as a threat to replace them became enraged, and proceeded down Bay Street, smashing windows and expropriating goods. The attacks were highly targeted, with the few stores owned by Black residents or pro-worker white residents, like Percy Christie, were left unscathed. Riots then erupted for two days, during which five Bahamian workers were killed by security forces, and 114 arrested. Many were subsequently sentenced to almost a decade of hard labour, Including Storr Green. British officials falsely blamed pro-Nazi “fifth columnists” for the unrest. Despite the repression, the government was forced to increase pay for Black workers to five shillings per day, and introduce free lunches. The incident also resulted in a rise in support for the workers’ movement and independence from Britain. This short video documentary from the Progressive Liberal Party tells the story:

