It’s not even two weeks into the new year and many of the inevitable results of President Donald Trump’s inhumane and militaristic policies are already playing out.

The week was marred by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent needlessly and recklessly shooting and killing 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis, sparking widespread outrage. The next day, two more people were shot by immigration agents in Portland.

While Democrats and others have been fighting back forcefully, the GOP has shown no serious policy alternatives. Instead, as the economy continues to sputter, Republicans are fantasizing about Trump’s—incredibly unpopular—world domination.

And it was all caught on video.

‘Get the f-ck out’: Minneapolis mayor’s message to ICE after killing

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gave a heated press conference after reports and video surfaced showing an ICE agent shooting and killing Good on Jan. 7.

ICE killed an unarmed citizen. Republicans keep trying to justify it.

GOP elected officials and MAGA media personalities are rushing to defend the masked ICE agent who shot and killed Good during one of the Trump administration’s evil immigration raids.

‘Stone-cold liar’: Top Democrat slams Noem for defending ICE killing

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pulled no punches during a press conference, condemning the fatal shooting of Good by jackbooted ICE thugs.

GOP senator is horny for Trump to invade two more countries

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said that the Trump administration should target Cuba and Nicaragua with the same aggression it has shown Venezuela after abducting Nicolás Maduro. Trump’s actions have been criticized for violating domestic and international law.

'Marco Rubio, we salute you': Revamped CBS Evening News goes full MAGA

CBS News demonstrated its coziness with the Trump administration during a broadcast of “CBS Evening News,” in which anchor Tony Dokoupil praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio and regurgitated right-wing propaganda about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Democrats flip Republican’s ‘fraud’ hearing on its head

Democrats turned the tables on Republicans during their hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota,” detailing the fraud enabled by Trump.

New year, same crap: Trump spews unhinged gibberish at GOP summit

Trump forced Republicans to sit through a daylong policy event at the Kennedy Center, in which he gave a 90-minute meandering medley of his half-baked greatest campaign hits.

'A bunch of cowards': Former GOP lawmaker slams party over Jan. 6

House Democrats held a hearing to mark five years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a Republican who was ousted by his party for demanding that Trump be held accountable for inciting the violent protest, spoke at the hearing—but not before a brief interruption by a self-proclaimed Jan. 6 defendant, who has since been pardoned by Trump along with more than 1,500 others.

