Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons were vile tyrants this week. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.
Cartoon: Ruin the country, by Nick Anderson
Originally published Jan. 10.
Cartoon: Domestic terrorists, by David Horsey
Originally published Jan. 9.
Cartoon: Project 2026, by Brian McFadden
Originally published Jan. 9.
Cartoon: Make America safe again, by Clay Bennett
Originally published Jan. 9.
Cartoon: ICE-cold killer, by Tim Campbell
Originally published Jan. 8.
Cartoon: Maduro on ICE, by Clay Jones
Originally published Jan. 7.
