Enjoy these cartoons highlighting the many ways that President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons were vile tyrants this week. And feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Ruin the country, by Nick Anderson

Originally published Jan. 10.

Cartoon: Domestic terrorists, by David Horsey

Originally published Jan. 9.

Cartoon: Project 2026, by Brian McFadden

Originally published Jan. 9.

Cartoon: Make America safe again, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 9.

Cartoon: ICE-cold killer, by Tim Campbell

Originally published Jan. 8.

Cartoon: Maduro on ICE, by Clay Jones

Originally published Jan. 7.

