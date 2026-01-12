Americans are entering 2026 depressed, distressed, and divided according to the latest national survey from pollster Gallup—and that was before President Donald Trump decided to try and make himself Venezuela’s newest strongman. Happy new year, indeed!

It doesn’t matter whether the Americans polled by Gallup are young or old, conservative or liberal, rural or urban, or even politically involved at all; nearly everyone seems to be dreading what Trump and his Republican cronies have in store for the nation this year. At a time when the country should be celebrating its 250th birthday, most Americans now openly wonder whether democracy even works anymore.

In fact, Trump seems to be the only person in a good mood as working families struggle against a rigged economy, unemployment rises, and political polarization smashes historical records. That could be because unlike his colleagues on Capitol Hill, Trump won’t be on the ballot in what’s expected to be a brutal midterm election for congressional Republicans. If there’s an election, of course.

Nearly nine in 10 Americans expect political conflict to rise over the next 12 months, a drop of 13 points from the same time last year. And perhaps anticipating Trump’s brazen attack on Venezuela, three quarters of people polled by Gallup say they expect more international disputes and military conflicts in 2026. Almost the same number expect China to grow more powerful as Trump withdraws the United States from its global leadership role.

Trump seems inclined to give voters exactly what they fear. In a chilling interview with The New York Times published on Jan. 8, Trump outlined a theory of presidential power unchecked by any accountability except “my own morality.”

That kind of dictatorial talk proved a bridge too far for five Senate Republicans, who broke ranks later that day to support a bill that would restrict Trump’s ability to expand his undeclared, illegal attacks on Venezuela without congressional approval.

Despite his repeated claims that attacking Venezuela will restore America’s greatness, most people surveyed by Gallup believe Trump’s second year will mark an even larger decline in American power abroad. Of those polled, only Trump-aligned Republicans said they thought America would end the year more powerful and respected—though 7% fewer MAGA Republicans believe that now than they did at the beginning of 2025.

Things look grim here at home, too, where nearly 70% of respondents expect a year marked by economic challenges. Pessimism about the broader economy—and specifically the nationwide affordability crisis brought on by Trump’s boneheaded tariffs—will likely be the defining issue for voters in this year’s looming midterm election.

It’s no coincidence that Trump’s economic approval rating hit an all-time low around the same time Gallup was conducting its survey. The numbers have gotten so bad that Republican lawmakers are now openly worrying that Trump may not fully understand just how angry most people are about the skyrocketing cost of living.

"Georgia Republicans, we need to sound the alarm from now until November," wrote John King, the state’s insurance and safety fire commissioner. "Our donors aren’t motivated and our voters aren’t either.”

Georgia is an object lesson in just how badly Republicans have screwed up the economy. The state’s gerrymandered congressional districts should be a slam dunk for GOP candidates, but with unemployment up and homes in Atlanta and its suburbs now so outrageously expensive that only big banks can afford to buy them, even lifelong Republican voters are boiling with rage.

Not only are Democrats fighting for congressional seats like the one vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene, they also see in the affordability crisis a rare opportunity to seize control of the Georgia House for the first time in a generation. Morale is high after Democrat Eric Gisler narrowly defeated Republican Mack Guest in a hotly contested special election last month.

Most Republicans now seem to realize a blue wave is forming even in districts that have long been conservative bulwarks. Only Trump appears to have missed the memo.

Trump’s arrogance could end up costing Republicans dearly, as the Cook Political Report currently puts 13 GOP-held House seats at risk of flipping this year. That’s more than enough to sweep Democrats back into power in the lower chamber. Cook and prediction markets like Kalshi also suggest Republicans might see their Senate majority narrowed to a single vote, effectively slamming the brakes on the rest of Trump’s term.

Instead of addressing Americans’ growing concerns about affordability, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced in December that his caucus would spend the first half of this year finally crafting their long-awaited, never-explained alternative to the Affordable Care Act. Johnson’s decision guarantees that Democrats can spend all of the spring and summer hammering Republicans on affordability issues while also showcasing their total inability to craft coherent legislation. As Emily Singer noted, that’s nothing short of a gift for Democrats seeking to oust unpopular Republicans in swing districts across the country.

Trump’s GOP is headed into a bruising election cycle without a solution for voters’ most-pressing concerns, and pessimistic voters are prepared to showcase their frustration by ousting politicians they now feel are misleading them. Americans are kicking off 2026 in a foul mood, and they are looking to prove a point to the nation’s out-of-touch governing elite.

Republicans have no one but themselves to blame for the division and resentment they’ve created.