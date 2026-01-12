In an attempt to further abstract the Trump administration’s responsibility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis last week, Newsmax asked GOP Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas if Democrats will escalate their “rhetoric” against ICE.

‘Well, whatever's next, they will jump on that too,” Sessions garbled, before complaining that protesters are making it hard for ICE agents to do their jobs because of the “honking of horns,” and people putting an “iPhone on your face and follow[ing] you around.”

The right’s attempt to defend authoritarian violence by branding these constitutionally protected protests as partisan says a lot more about their vision of the future than anything else.