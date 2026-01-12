A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump defends Renee Good killing: She was 'disrespectful' to ICE

Let’s be honest: If Trump thinks you’re being disrespectful, you’re probably doing something right.

Overwhelmed Americans are dreading 2026. Can Democrats bring hope?

Most Republicans now seem to realize a blue wave is forming.

Trump's pettiness is now tanking the US economy

Voters, who are desperate to see inflation cool, are surely jazzed about it.

Cartoon: Straight into the veins

Nothing to see here, just Trump’s war on oil drugs.

Jasmine Crockett on blazing her own trail in Texas politics

In this Daily Kos exclusive, Crockett proves there’s still hope for Democrats.

The right blames car horns and iPhones for ICE violence

Honking horns? Recording video? ICE agents are clearly the real victims.

Can this Democrat win a deep red Senate seat?

Democrats believe Alaska could again defy national trends.

