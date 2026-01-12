Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia on Monday got into it with conservative CNBC host Joe Kernen while criticizing President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies.

In the wake of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement fatally shooting 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Warner argued that egregiously reduced training standards and arbitrary quotas do not make up a comprehensive policy. He pointed to an August 2025 Atlantic report that ICE training was cut from roughly five months to just 47 days, in what seems to have been an attempt to curry favor with Trump, the 47th president.

“Tell me that's a rational approach?” Warner asked Kernen.

Kernen frequently hides behind the “business” branding of his hosting gig when trying to sanitize unsavory aspects of Trump’s anti-democracy regime. But, as Warner, explained—facts are facts.