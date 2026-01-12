Top Border Patrol goon Gregory Bovino stopped at the Midway Target in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday—to use the bathroom. Sadly, the angriest government stooge had to do so under duress as people in the store shouted a relentless barrage of well-earned invective until he and his Immigration and Customs Enforcement squad exited the store.

Footage shared by Ford Fischer of News2Share shows ICE agents clustered around a bathroom hallway like an invading army. Then Bovino emerges from the restroom and heads toward the store’s exit.

x NOW: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino hounded by activists and shoppers protesting his presence as he and a federal agent caravan leave a Target in St Paul, Minnesota for a restroom break. pic.twitter.com/Ti21rQbuyd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 11, 2026

Activists continued in the parking lot, filming the encounter and forcing them out of the area.

This kind of confrontational, public dissent is exactly the form of free speech that the GOP claims to support—until it’s directed at them.