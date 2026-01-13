Yet another GOP lawmaker announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in November, joining a long list of Republicans choosing to head for the exits or run for different office rather than return to possibly minority status in 2027.

Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida said in a statement that his fifth term will be his last, opening up the Sunshine State's 2nd Congressional District for the first time in a decade.

“The time has come to pass the torch to new conservative leaders, return home to Panama City, and spend more precious time with my family and our beloved grandchildren,” Dunn said in a statement.

Dunn’s district, located on the Florida panhandle, voted for Donald Trump by 18 points in 2024, according to data from The Downballot, making it an otherwise safe Republican seat.

However, in 2020, Trump carried this seat by 11. That's less than the average 13-point swing toward Democrats in special election contests in 2025, meaning that in an open-seat race with the right candidate, this could be a surprisingly competitive contest if a blue wave materializes.

Ultimately, Dunn's retirement is part of a slew of GOP lawmakers headed for the exits ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Related | House Republican retirement spree continues

In total, a whopping 28 House Republicans are either retiring or seeking other office, as its members gear up for what is looking to be a rough midterm election cycle.

When one party has a disproportionate number of its members choosing to retire, it's often a sign that the party does not think it will fare well in the upcoming election.

For example in 2022, when Democrats were facing their first midterm election under President Joe Biden, 29 House Democrats chose to either retire or seek other office, more than the 17 Republicans who did the same, according to data from OpenSecrets.

And in the 2018 cycle, when Democrats rode a wave to victory, 33 Republicans either called it quits or ran for other offices, more than the 18 Democrats who did the same.

In the House, Democrats need to net just three seats to regain control of the majority—which is currently at its breaking point after a string of unexpected GOP retirements and deaths.

On the Senate side, Democrats need to net four seats—a tall order but one that got a boost on Monday when Democrats landed a prized Senate recruit in former Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola—the first Democrat to win the state's at-large House district since the 1970s.

Ultimately, Dunn's retirement is unlikely to be the last, as members still have months to decide whether they will run again before filing deadlines close in their states.

Following a spate of special elections where Republicans either lost seats they should have carried or squeaked out too-close-for-comfort victories, multiple media reports said that GOP leaders expected a slew of members to announce retirements. Look no further than this list from the media outlet NOTUS of possible GOP retirees.

Ultimately, in November, after House Speaker Mike Johnson kept the House closed for nearly two months during the government shutdown, Punchbowl News reported a rising level of discontent among members that could lead to more retirements or even resignations that could flip the balance of power in the House before a single midterm vote is cast.

Related | Can this Democrat win a deep red Senate seat?

“Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms,” one member told Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman at the time.“More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.”

As the saying goes: A girl can dream.