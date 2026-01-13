Many of those who call themselves journalists these days have a very different set of standards than the old guard. That was resoundingly apparent when MAGA “independent journalist” Nick Shirley sat down with fellow creator Andrew Callaghan for an interview and their conversation highlighted major pitfalls within the journalistic creator economy.

During the interview, which came out Monday, Shirley—who recently caused a stir when he made a video looking for alleged fraud at Minnesota day cares that went viral—told the creator of Channel 5 (formerly known as All Gas No Brakes) that he lost “respect” for him after he didn’t speak out following Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

“I thought that was messed up of you not to publicly denounce what happened to Charlie Kirk,” Shirley said.

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley University, on Sept. 13, 2025, in Orem, Utah.

However, as Callaghan pointed out, he did condemn the assassination during an interview with the college student debating Kirk at the time he was shot.

“I mentioned a bunch of times that it was horrible and that it represented one of the worst pivots in American politics ever,” Callaghan said.

Shirley, however, wasn’t interested in watching the video. The 23-year-old creator told Callaghan that he didn’t need to watch the interview challenging his views.

“And I didn’t even watch the interview because I didn’t want to watch that,” Shirley responded, insisting that Callaghan “went silent” on his stance regarding Kirk.

As the interview continued, Callaghan asked Shirley who he felt the most were the “three most benevolent billionaires.” Shirley did not seem to know what the word “benevolent” meant.

Shirley is the same person who Vice President JD Vance thought “has done far more useful journalism than any of the winners of the 2024 [Pulitzer] prizes.”

Could this be the future of journalism?

Shirley’s response is indicative of a larger issue emanating from the news creator culture—they’re not held to the same standards as traditional journalists. Like Shirley’s viral anti-immigrant content, content creators parading as journalists often lack nuance and, in some cases, blatantly refuse to acknowledge other viewpoints.

To put it plainly, this is an issue in an attention economy whose news diet increasingly relies on social media.

On one hand, a massive number of creators—typically men—are producing political commentary rather than news.

But for those who thrive online publishing more investigative content—like Shirley’s many “exposés” of immigrants in the U.S.—they are less likely to include nuanced or balanced perspectives.

Reuters Institute suggested that these investigative creators just blatantly lack the manpower or resources to carry out enough newsgathering to paint a full, well-reported picture.

To make matters worse, these typically self-supporting creators are at the whim of the social media giants cutting their checks. Social media platforms have also created their own incentive programs, offering creators the ability to grow subscribers and to collect profit from ad-revenue.

In their world, more views and quick turnaround equals more money, prompting a push for more salacious or divisive content—sometimes called “rage-bait”—to keep an audience’s attention.

But it’s not just social media platforms impacting the type or quality of content being produced and displayed to millions of online viewers. On both sides of the political spectrum, news influencers have pocketed money or cashed in on luxuries from larger players. But the trade-off is they have to cover the news, or people, that they want you to.

Tim Pool

Typically, in traditional media, accepting gifts or money is prohibited. And we can look toward creators in the past for why that is such a hard line.

On the right, creators like Tim Pool and Benny Johnson were exposed for, allegedly unknowingly, accepting funding from Russian operatives in exchange for covering certain topics. In the end, their messages pushed a pro-Russian, anti-Ukraine agenda for the Kremlin.

Similarly on the left, prominent influencers like Aaron Parnas and Leigh McGowan, known as“Politics Girl,” pocketed funds from a liberal dark money group called The Sixteen Thirty Fund, according to reporting from Taylor Lorenz for Wired.

In other words, the creator landscape in its current unregulated form is extremely vulnerable to outside influences that oftentimes they don’t disclose to their motives. And while more mainstream media outlets are shifting to making more on-camera, creator-style reporting, the industry itself already has its giants in place.

The question is, will people like Shirley or even Callaghan eventually approach their content in a more balanced lens or is divisive, biased news gathering a trend that is here to stay.