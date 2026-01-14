On Tuesday, President Donald Trump proved what a thin-skinned baby he is when he unleashed expletives at a union worker who dared heckle Dear Leader.

The incident happened at a Ford plant in Michigan, which Trump visited after giving a lie-filled speech in which he falsely claimed his shitty economy is actually great. As he was leaving the Ford plant, a worker shouted at Trump, calling him a "pedophile protector," according to video obtained by TMZ. It was a reference to Trump's close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Trump's subsequent cover-up of the government's sham investigation into Epstein's crimes.

Upon hearing the heckling, Trump is seen shouting "fuck you" multiple times at the Ford worker, and later flipped the employee his middle finger before walking off.

Thanks for the decorum, Obama.

Trump's undignified response would never be tolerated if it was any other president. Imagine if former President Barack Obama unleashed an expletive-laden rant at a blue collar worker? Fox News and the right-wing media machine would have a months-long meltdown about Obama's disrespect of non-elites.

But it also shows just how much of a snowflake Trump is. Usually, Trump is surrounded by bootlickers who coddle him and heap praise upon him both to avoid his wrath and to butter him up to get their way—including business leaders who give him fake awards and gold statues.

Look no further than the nauseating Cabinet meetings he holds, in which the evil morons Trump picked spend hours sucking up to their Dear Leader as he sits there nodding off.

Ultimately, Trump was getting a taste of what the majority of Americans think about him, both as a leader and a person. Just 40% of Americans approve of the job Trump’s doing, according to an average by FiftyPlusOne—a dismal rating.

Of course, Trump isn't apologizing for his inappropriate response. Instead, his aides defended Trump's remark by attacking the Ford employee. “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

As for the Ford employee who got under Trump's skin? His name is TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old United Auto Workers member who told the Washington Post that he has no regrets about his behavior—even though it got him suspended by his company.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula told the Post, adding however that he fears he may lose his job and that he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Sabula, and as of press time had already raised more than $200,000.