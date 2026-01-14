Republicans just can’t quit former President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning, where he was asked about President Donald Trump’s efforts to gaslight the public by calling affordability issues a “hoax.”

“What the president's referring to when he calls it a hoax is the Democrats’ spin,” Johnson explained. “It is Bidennomics that got us into this mess. It is Bidennomics, the outrageous spending levels that drove inflation to 40-year highs—that’s why prices are up.”

Even though the Republican Party—in his own words—“took over the Congress, the House, the Senate, and the White House” a year ago, Johnson wants you to know that the past 12 months of government mismanagement are somehow the fault of Biden’s successful rescue of the economy after Trump’s botched handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.