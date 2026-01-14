Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and other House Oversight Committee Republicans held a ramshackle press conference Wednesday, where they were badgered mercilessly about the toothless nature of their Epstein investigation.

After Bill and Hillary Clinton declined to comply with his subpoena Tuesday, Comer’s threats to hold them in contempt of Congress quickly unraveled, as a reporter repeatedly noted that the Department of Justice has failed to release more than 99% of the Epstein files that it was required by law to make public weeks ago.

Comer stumbled through questions, at one point dismissing the reporter as “a paid disrupter,” before adding, “I feel like the Clintons have initiated the war room."

Similarly, when asked whether focusing on the Clintons is a political stunt, Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said, "We can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

“You can chew gum 1% of the time,” the reporter quipped.

Still unable to regain control of the narrative, Comer complained about there being no security to stop reporters from asking uncomfortable questions, including a juvenile back-and-forth with Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.