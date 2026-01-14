Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins offered up a strikingly paltry $3 meal plan under the Trump administration’s new Make America Healthy Again food pyramid. According to Rollins, the administration has run the numbers and claims the plan will save Americans money—regardless of the fact that her meal plan won’t fill anyone’s stomach.

“We've run over a thousand simulations,” Rollins said during a Wednesday interview on NewsNation. “It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, you know, corn tortilla, and one other thing.”

What exactly is Rollins’ mysterious “one other thing” on this magical $3 plate of scraps? My guess is a teaspoon of corn. What’s yours?