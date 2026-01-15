Republican gubernatorial candidate for Minnesota, state Rep. Kristin Robbins offered an authoritarian-style quarantine solution for Minnesotans, as masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons run roughshod through the streets, terrorizing citizens.

“I really think that we should encourage citizens to stay home to make sure that they're not interfering with law enforcement,” Robbins told NewsNation. She then claimed to respect the right to peaceful protest, yet her message amounted to telling people not to protest at all.

Robbins' vision—where only masked jackbooted thugs are allowed outside while Americans barricade themselves indoors, praying their doors aren’t kicked down—comes as President Donald Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to seize military control of Minnesota.

Robbins and her poorly conceived ideas face a crowded GOP gubernatorial field that includes MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Of course, all of this assumes Minnesota is still allowed to hold elections in November.