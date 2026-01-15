China is experiencing a boom in education, trade, and other businesses while President Donald Trump’s policies hobble America in these same areas, undermining his promise to “Make America Great Again.”

The latest Leiden Rankings, which measures the research output of colleges and universities, show China holding eight of the top 10 slots. Only one American school, Harvard University, is in the top 10.

Though American schools’ relative decline is part of a trend that predates Trump, his policies are expected to turbocharge the problem. Notably, the Trump administration has singled out Harvard, launching numerous, politically motivated investigations of the university.

The Harvard attacks are symptomatic of the Trump administration’s approach toward American higher education, which it has lambasted for holding up pro-diversity ideals that conservatives deride as “woke.” As a result of Republican attacks, American education is facing a brain drain as experts leave the U.S. or avoid immigrating to it. And nations like China have been the beneficiaries.

American schools have also seen fewer international students vying to attend, lest they come under attack by the administration for dissenting from its world view. Naturally, the administration has dismissed these concerns.

People walk on the campus of Harvard University in 2024.

At the same time its education rankings are surging, China is also excelling in trade.

Economic data released Wednesday shows that China had a trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2025. Trump launched his slate of tariff policies that same year, arguing that it would allow America to win a trade war with China. Overall, the U.S. still maintains a trade deficit with China.

Trump’s tariff policies have also hurt American employment, while China’s business booms. The Trump administration has claimed that the president’s actions have caused the Chinese government to make concessions, but the opposite is often the case. For instance, a recent deal for China to commit to purchasing U.S. soybeans again included the Trump administration heavily easing tariffs on the nation. He has even allowed China to purchase advanced chips needed for artificial intelligence.

Trump’s attacks against innovations like clean energy have also opened up avenues for China, which is now on a path to becoming the world’s top producer. China is even experiencing a boom in selling its electric cars abroad, while Trump doubles down on enabling more carbon pollution.

Trump has shown more interest in constructing a golden ballroom at the White House than in meeting the challenge of China.

His push for divisive and outlandish policy goals like stealing or buying Greenland—purportedly as a national security bulwark against nations like China and Russia—have made America more of an international pariah than a global leader.

After years of Trump arguing his “America first” ideas would boost the U.S., perhaps no nation is benefitting from his policies more than China. They certainly haven’t been good for America.