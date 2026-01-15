As if we weren't already convinced that running Kyrsten Sinema out of office and replacing her with Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego wasn't the right choice, a lawsuit filed in federal court this week confirms how awful the former Arizona senator allegedly is.

The ex-wife of a member of Sinema’s security detail sued her under North Carolina's so-called "homewrecker law," which allows people to sue the person with whom their spouse had an affair.

The lawsuit alleges that Sinema and the security detail member, Matthew Ammel, carried on a lengthy affair that led to the destruction of Ammel's marriage.

Former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, shown in 2023.

Among the sordid details alleged in the complaint is that Sinema sent Ammel raunchy photos, discussed having sex, and encouraged Ammel to do drugs.

Sinema has publicly spoken of Ammel numerous times as she lobbies for the use of psychedelic drugs to treat post-traumatic stress disorder—an affliction Ammel suffers with after serving in the military. The complaint alleges that Sinema and Ammel remain together to this day.

If the allegations are true, having an affair with a married member of her staff is just one of the latest shitty things Sinema has done in the past few years.

Having grown up in poverty, Sinema used stories of her hardship to help her rise to power.

“There’s really no other country in the world where a little girl who grew up homeless living in a gas station could ever dream of serving in the United States Congress and run for the United States Senate,” Sinema said during her 2018 Senate campaign.

Yet, once she got to the Senate, Sinema then turned on low-income Americans by infamously voting against raising the minimum wage with a thumbs-down gesture and a pop of her hip.

Sinema also fought against Democratic efforts to nix the Senate filibuster, which Republicans have used to block progress in this country, such as passing voting rights legislation.

And she was a major roadblock as Democrats sought to pass former President Joe Biden's agenda, complaining that the price tag of the bills was too high.

Now, after leaving office, she is cashing in on her former title, racking in the dough to push policies that will hurt the people she used to represent. Recently, she has fought for a data center in Arizona that could jack up energy prices.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, slammed Sinema earlier this week, praising the Democratic voters who "chased her out of the Senate."

"[Sinema] is cashing in from the industry she protected. The Wall Street Journal recently marveled at the sheer number of projects Sinema has taken on from crypto, AI, and other wealthy corporate clients. And meanwhile, millions of working Americans who have not seen a minimum wage increase in almost two decades are still waiting for Democrats to deliver on one of our most basic promises," Warren said.

Seriously, good riddance.