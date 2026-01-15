GOP Rep. Randy Fine of Florida is trying to blame Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other Democrats for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deadly actions.

Following another shooting involving a federal agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 14, the famously bigoted Fine took aim at Democrats’ refusal to bend the knee to justify President Donald Trump's authoritarian overreach.

“[Frey] is fomenting a second civil war, and we can see what happens when people behave this way. They are fostering a foreign invasion,” Fine told Newsmax. “And for Democrat politicians to take the sides of foreigners over Americans is treason. Jacob Frey should be arrested for what he is doing because he is encouraging people to behave this way.”

He then doubled down by claiming that 37-year-old Renee Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, was “shot justifiably because of the rhetoric of Democrats.”

The Trump administration has tried to characterize the killing of Good as self-defense, claiming that she used her vehicle as a weapon. But video evidence says otherwise. As a result, public sentiment has begun to catch up with the totalitarian reality of ICE’s threat to democracy.