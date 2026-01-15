White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lost her Christian cool during a press conference on Thursday, when a reporter asked how Renee Good being “shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent” fits with Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's assertion that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are "doing everything correctly."

“Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?” Leavitt responded.

“Are you asking me my opinion?” the reporter replied. “Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably.”

“Oh, okay, so you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion,” Leavitt shot back, then proceeded to call the reporter “a left-wing hack” who is “posing in this room as a journalist.”

Leavitt worked herself up into a lather of slander, lashing out even as the reporter attempted to ask her: “What was inaccurate in what I said?”

There is nothing inaccurate in the reporter’s question about Good’s killing, but Leavitt’s response tells you everything you need to know about the Trump administration’s unwillingness to address its violent attacks on American cities.