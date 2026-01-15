A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Don’t you dare cite reports from the EPA, says the EPA

How dare The New York Times publish the EPA’s own words!

The nightmare scenario Democrats warned about is here

We are living in the worst timeline.

Republican offers authoritarian spin on quarantine for Minnesota

According to GOP bigwigs, the best way to peacefully protest is to stay home.

Cartoon: Why ICE agents wear masks

It’s scary under there.

Who benefits most from 'America first'? China.

Apparently Trump thinks the slogan is “Make China Great Again.”

GOP lawmaker says ICE victims were ’shot justifiably'

Republicans are getting really creative in how they defend ICE’s actions.

Kyrsten Sinema still sucks

Good riddance to bad homewrecking, filibuster-loving rubbish.

