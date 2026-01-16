Things didn’t go well when Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin tried to defend her boss, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, in her outrageous characterization of Renee Good as a domestic terrorist after CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called it “outrageous.”

“In no way is that outrageous,” McLaughlin exclaimed, before repeating the DHS assertion—which experts have questioned and video evidence contradicts—that Good was “stalking and harassing” agents “all morning.”

“She was driving by after dropping off her little 6-year-old boy at school,” Blitzer interjected.

Like others in the Trump administration, McLaughlin began to unravel when pressed on facts surrounding the Jan. 7 killing of Good at the hands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis.

When co-host Pamela Brown asked McLaughlin to provide evidence to back up her claims, McLaughlin doubled down on her indefensible fantasy, suggesting that publicly released videos are incomplete and that what the public saw with their own eyes was subject to “manipulative editing.”

With her back against the wall, McLaughlin suggested a new way to end ICE’s violence: “[Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz and [Minneapolis] Mayor [Jacob] Frey should let us into their jails.”

Yikes.