During the White House’s Make America Healthy Again event on Friday, President Donald Trump offered some rambling thoughts on his own greatness.

While boasting about his drug-price negotiating skills—which seem to consist of bullying countries by threatening tariffs—he couldn't help but veer into one of his favorite obsessions: taking control of Greenland.

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland because we need Greenland for national security,” Trump said. “So I may do that.”

Huh?

Seemingly realizing that his imperialistic day dreams might overshadow his administration’s hollow plan to make health care more affordable, Trump gestured to his MAHA squad on the dais.

“I'll take you out of that. In fact, that'll end up being the story,” he added. “But actually this is a much bigger story because we're reducing health care by numbers that you haven't seen.”

I wonder when we’re going to see those “numbers.”