While Republicans continue to pretend that the ICE shooting of Renee Good and terrorizing of U.S. cities constitutes immigration policy, the Trump administration is now pushing the idea that a Dickensian plate of crumbs constitutes a health and affordability program.

And it was all caught on video.

Watch a Trump apologist struggle to defend ICE ineptitude

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia got into it with CNBC host Joe Kernen on Monday while criticizing President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement tactics.

Trump defends Renee Good killing: She was 'disrespectful' to ICE

On Sunday, Trump moved the goalposts in order to defend the ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who shot and killed Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Watch House Republicans flounder when pressed on Epstein

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and other House Oversight Committee Republicans held a ramshackle press conference Wednesday, where they were badgered mercilessly about the toothless nature of their Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Trump praises CBS’ rightward shift as network’s ratings plummet

In an interview on “CBS Evening News,” Trump mocked anchor Tony Dokoupil for having a job due to the network’s rightward shift following the 2024 election. The exchange comes as it was revealed that the network’s ratings have collapsed under the new conservative regime.

MAHA’s meal of champions? Crumbs.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins offered up a strikingly paltry $3 meal plan under the Trump administration’s new Make America Healthy Again food pyramid.

According to Rollins, the administration claims that the plan will save Americans money—regardless of the fact that her meal isn’t going to fill anyone’s stomach.

Trump's propaganda princess melts down over ICE shooting question

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt lost her Christian cool during a press conference, when a reporter asked how Renee Good being “shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent” fits with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's assertion that ICE agents are "doing everything correctly."

You'll never guess who the House speaker blames for our bad economy

Republicans just can’t quit former President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on Fox News Wednesday morning, where he was asked about Trump’s efforts to gaslight the public by calling affordability a “hoax.”

