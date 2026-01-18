Congressional Cowards is a weekly series highlighting the worst Donald Trump defenders on Capitol Hill, who refuse to criticize him—no matter how disgraceful or lawless his actions.

House Oversight Committee Republicans vowed to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in the GOP's sham Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

"Bill didn't show up. Hillary didn't show up. Democrats didn't show up. Jeffrey Epstein claimed to help set up the Clinton Foundation. They're not above the law. Contempt is coming," they wrote on X.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Republicans on the committee, including Chair James Comer of Kentucky and Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Andy Biggs of Arizona, held a news conference to condemn the Clintons for not showing up to the interrogation. They said that, since the Clintons didn’t show up, they will now start contempt proceedings.

Ironically, both Perry and Biggs are guilty of the same crime for which they accuse the Clintons. The two defied a congressional subpoena from the now-defunct committee that probed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Perry and Biggs were major players in President Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 election, with Biggs helping to organize the insurrection and Perry trying to get a yes-man installed as attorney general to carry out the illegal seizing of voting machines.

In fact, Perry was so closely tied to the attempt to steal the 2020 election that his phone was seized by the FBI. As such, the House committee subpoenaed the two to testify, but both refused to participate in what Biggs called “political theater.”

“The January 6 Committee’s ongoing, baseless witch hunt is nothing more than an effort to distract the American people from the Democrats’ and Biden’s disastrous leadership,” Biggs wrote in a statement.

Perry made a similar complaint, calling the probe a distraction that he wouldn't give credence to.

"That this illegitimate body leaked their latest charade to the media ahead of contacting targeted Members is proof positive once again that this political witch hunt is about fabricating headlines and distracting the Americans from their abysmal record of running America into the ground," Perry—whose refusal to testify was referred to the House Ethics Committee for investigation—told Axios at the time.

But now these cowards are trying to hold the Clintons in contempt for the very same thing they did themselves.

What's more, they’re coming after the Clintons’ ties to Epstein while excusing Trump’s own close relationship with him. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is breaking the law by not releasing the Epstein files by the deadline set by Congress.

A cartoon by Clay Bennett.

Reporters made that point during the ridiculous press conference with Comer, Perry, and Biggs.

“Anybody on the committee rule out bringing Donald Trump in for an interview?” one reporter asked.

To which Comer cowardly replied, “President Trump has answered thousands of questions about Epstein. You all ask him questions every day. You can't bring in a current president.”

Of course, Trump has not answered any questions about his relationship with Epstein, nor about why his administration is blatantly defying the law requiring them to release the files.

But Republicans will do anything to please Dear Leader, even if that means coming after his political enemies for crimes they themselves have committed.

Hypocritical cowards to the core.