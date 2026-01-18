It’s been another week of President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement goons wreaking havoc on U.S. cities—so much so that we had to feature ICE again in our cartoon roundup this week. Feel free to share more of your favorites in the comments.

Cartoon: Kash’s cover-up, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 11.

Cartoon: Threat to America, by Mike Luckovich.

Originally published Jan. 12.

Cartoon: ICE, ICE, plushie, by Clay Jones

Originally published Jan. 13.

Cartoon: Minneapol-I.C.E., by keefknight

Originally published Jan. 13.

Cartoon: Full transparency, by Pedro Molina

Originally published Jan. 14.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug looks at a busy, busy immigration enforcement operation, by RubenBolling

Originally published Jan. 15.

Cartoon: Why ICE agents wear masks, by Clay Bennett

Originally published Jan. 15.

Cartoon: Straight outta Mom’s basement, by Drew Sheneman

Originally published Jan. 15.

Cartoon: Goon school, by BrianMcFadden

Originally published Jan. 16.

