On April 3, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what would be his final speech at Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. He would be killed by an assassin's bullet the following day.

King was in Tennessee to support sanitation workers who were demanding better wages and working conditions.

King had not initially planned to deliver his speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” but he changed his mind after seeing the audience that had gathered.

“All we say to America is, ‘Be true to what you said on paper,’" King said, tying the promise of America’s founding to the biblical Promised Land.

Today, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is a national holiday dedicated to remembering and honoring King's life and legacy. That remembrance is fitting; King now belongs to all of humanity, his moral stature far beyond our limited power to add or detract.

What remains is our responsibility to dedicate and devote ourselves to the great promise for which King and others gave the last full measure of devotion.

Well, I don't know what will happen now. We've got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn't matter with me now, because I've been to the mountaintop. And I don't mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land! And so I'm happy, tonight. I'm not worried about anything. I'm not fearing any man! Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!!”

Hear, hear!