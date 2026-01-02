Millions of Americans had their health care costs significantly increase as of Jan. 1—a direct result of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” passed by Republicans and signed into law by Donald Trump.

On the first day of the year, subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), which were protected under the administration of former President Joe Biden, were allowed to expire. This means millions of people currently receiving government help with their health insurance costs will no longer have that assistance.

An analysis of the situation in September by the nonpartisan health policy group KFF estimated that, on average, the loss of subsidies will increase health care bills by 114%. The new costs will affect more than 24 million people who buy insurance on Obamacare exchanges.

Republicans refused to include language retaining the subsidies in their “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Following the bill’s passage, Republicans also rejected efforts by congressional Democrats to bring back the subsidies. In November, Senate Republicans blocked a bill backed by Democrats to restore subsidies.

The party’s position is far out of touch with most Americans. A November poll from KFF found that 74% of respondents favored extending subsidies, including 76% of independent voters—and even 50% of Republicans.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and fellow Democrats speak on the health care funding fight at the Capitol on Nov. 12, 2025.

“Make no mistake, the blame behind the skyrocketing health care costs millions are facing today is squarely at the feet of House Republicans, and the American people know it,” Washington Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told Politico.

Democrats intend to campaign during this year’s midterm elections on the key issue.

Republicans lost multiple elections last year in races where Democratic candidates highlighted the issue of affordability, including the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, along with the mayoral election in New York City. At the same time, Trump has falsely argued that affordability is merely a “hoax” offered up by Democrats.

But in addition to increased health care costs, tariffs imposed by Trump have increased the price of goods for millions of people—most notably grocery staples.

Republicans spent years using cost-of-living grievances to attack Biden, only to take steps and support measures that have increased costs ever since they took power. Now they face the very high likelihood of payback from voters in this fall’s elections.