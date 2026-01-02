Elon Musk’s racist chatbot Grok is wreaking havoc once again, this time by producing sexualized images of children and women who did not consent.

Over the last few days, users have been able to use prompts on X to generate the images, which were then widely shared. xAI, the Musk-owned company that oversees Grok, had a short response to a request for comment from Reuters: “Legacy Media Lies.”

The incident has already prompted an international response. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a formal notice to X calling for the removal of the images, which it regards as a violation of Indian laws.

Elon Musk does a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2025.

Before the likely illegal images were produced and began circulating, Musk himself praised the chatbot for producing lewd imagery. After the bot was prompted to put a photo of Musk in a bikini, Musk replied, “Perfect.”

This isn’t the first time that Musk has celebrated Grok’s creation of sexual content. In July, a version of Grok was released that created sexualized versions of an anime character named Ani. It also announced that it was hiring a “waifu” engineer, named after the subculture of sexualized female anime characters and the fans who celebrate them.

Grok has previously been in the news for its affiliation with controversial content. In July, the chatbot—which Musk has touted as being programmed to contest “woke” content—began to refer to itself as “MechaHitler.” It also praised Adolf Hitler, saying that he had a good strategy for targeting Jewish people.

Another affiliated project from Musk is a clone of Wikipedia, called Grokipedia. The faux encyclopedia is filled with dozens of articles incorporating inaccurate, bigoted, and racist theories and ideas. The site even promotes the debunked theory that the proliferation of pornography in the 1980s worsened the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Musk continues to pursue and promote Grok alongside his own bigoted views while serving as a major funder within the Republican Party. Musk donated millions to help Trump win in 2024, and he has already committed money to backing GOP candidates in the upcoming midterms.

Considering Musk’s ties to the Republican Party, it’s no wonder that his chatbot is creating lewd images of women and children—the GOP has always had a penchant for pedophilia, after all.