Last year brought several unhinged wellness trends, which took a front seat on social media and, seemingly, in the White House.

Anti-vaccine rhetoric grew into policy-diminishing efforts, and wellness influencers with little to no medical background rubbed shoulders with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

There were a lot of harmful public health decisions made in 2025 by President Donald Trump and his wildly unqualified team of sycophants. So let’s dig in.

Trump’s “good genetics”

A bandage is seen on President Donald Trump’s hand while he walks the red carpet before the 48th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 7, 2025.

Trump gave us another peak into his questionable health choices, this time in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which he shared that he takes more than the recommended dose of aspirin. Despite warnings from doctors, he insists on continuing the regimen because he’s “a little superstitious.”

He also shared his hatred of treadmills, telling the outlet that his only form of exercise is golf. And, boy, does he golf.

x Datawrapper Content

Autism and circumcision

We didn’t expect to see these two words together, but here we are. Kennedy rode on the back of alleged studies suggesting that circumcisions can cause autism in children.

"There's two studies which show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” he said during a Cabinet meeting in October. “It's highly likely because they were given Tylenol.”

His Tylenol tirade, which he later backtracked on, was another facet of his apparent war on autism—and vaccines.

Lip filler and the “Mar-a-Lago face”

The increasingly popular “Mar-a-Lago face,” which alludes to the excessive cosmetic work done by women in Trump’s circle, defined a wellness trend for MAGA-aligned women in 2025.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

And when Vanity Fair published a damning series of close-up photos, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lip filler became a hot topic as well.

Of course, she isn’t the only one to drastically alter her appearance. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the disgraced former Rep. Matt Gaetz are a few other shining examples of the puffed-up, plastic Mar-a-Lago look.

Airport pull-up bars

Just what the doctor ordered: sweaty men on tight, air-sealed flights. Kennedy and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy—alongside wellness influencer Dr Paul Saladino—participated in a pull-up contest in the middle of an airport terminal.

Yes, really.

Apparently Trump’s goons think they’ve found a way to improve air travel and end obesity.

We just want more leg room.

The return of the Presidential Fitness Test

Nothing says fitness and longevity like forcing kids to do as many crunches as possible in a minute. The once-defunct fitness test made its comeback in July, replacing the Obama administration’s wellness-focused program.

Saturated fats

Kennedy has alarmed health experts yet again, this time by suggesting people incorporate more saturated fats into their diets.

This advice is coming from the same man who can’t stop promoting things like raw milk and beef tallow, so take it with a (doctor-recommended) grain of salt.