Fox News has now admitted that President Donald Trump’s lackluster support in public opinion polls could be a drag on Republicans in this year’s pivotal midterm elections and could lead to the party losing control of Congress.

In an article published Tuesday on FoxNews.com, the conservative network cast doubt on Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters’ description of Trump as the GOP’s “secret weapon” ahead of the midterms.

“One year into his second tour of duty in the White House, public opinion surveys suggest many Americans are souring on the president and his agenda,” the Fox article noted, in a rare admission of reality.

Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who is part of the team running Fox’s polling operation, told the outlet that Trump’s poor showing with independent voters is a major red flag.

“It’s true that Independents don’t turn out in particularly high levels in midterm elections, but they do vote and that’s where erosion in support of the president can cost Republicans seats not only in the House but also in some close Senate races,” Shaw said.

Fox has operated for thirty years as a relentless source of pro-Republican and pro-conservative propaganda and has gone to great lengths in Trump’s second term to spin bad news as data purportedly in his favor. Admitting that Trump and Republicans are facing political headwinds is an unusual concession to reality.

“President of everywhere” by Clay Bennett

The Wall Street Journal, which like Fox News is owned by billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, released a poll on Friday showing Trump at 54% disapproval and 45% approval. Trump’s support is especially weak on the economy, where most voters disapprove of his performance. His only area of strength in the Journal’s polling was immigration. He was underwater on key issues like tariffs, foreign policy, and health care.

That poor showing is in line with other national opinion polling. According to the New York Times’ average of opinion polls, Trump is at 55% disapproval and 42% disapproval. The disapproval represents a swing of 12 percentage points from about a year ago, when he had an aggregate disapproval of 43%.

Other polls have shown that the public has had it with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the most visible expression of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies, leading Trump advisers to reportedly start (anonymously) expressing concerns that the issue could hurt them in the election.

Trump’s year of belligerent actions on international policy, including threatening Greenland and imposing tariffs, have also hurt the economy and the Republican Party’s electoral chances.

At the same time, there are growing signs of electoral momentum for Democrats, including political handicappers recently swinging their estimates of 18 races in favor of the party.

Trump of course already has a terrible electoral track record when in office. Republicans lost control of Congress in the 2018 midterms and Trump himself lost his reelection bid in 2020 to President Joe Biden.

Ten months before the midterms, even Trump’s staunch allies and apologists at Fox News can’t sugarcoat the likely bumpy road ahead for Republicans.