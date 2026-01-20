Anders Vistisen, a Danish member of the European Parliament, shared his opinion of President Donald Trump’s Greenland aggressions during a debate Monday, making his stance very clear.

“Let me put this in words you might understand,” he said. “Mr. President: Fuck off.”

Visiten’s comment comes shortly after Trump sent a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre Sunday night, accusing Norway of withholding the Nobel Peace Prize from him.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

While Visiten was admonished for breaking the chamber’s language rules, his message was far less toothless than Republicans’ vows to rein in Dear Leader.

It has taken Trump just one year to dismantle almost all goodwill with the United States’ European allies.