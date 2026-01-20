President Donald Trump is gone. Far gone. And yes, the evidence is vast—from illegal tariffs that his own party hates; to recalcitrance on releasing the Epstein files, which his own party ran on; to blowing up the deficit, which his own party pretends to care about; to half-assed nation-building in Venezuela, which he himself ran against.

Indeed, at a time when Republicans desperately need their president to focus on affordability and the economy ahead of the midterm elections, he is instead demolishing the White House and obsessing over armrests at the Kennedy Center. You know, the issues top of mind to struggling Americans trying to make ends meet.

But nothing illustrates the depth of Trump’s unraveling more than his demented obsession with Greenland—claiming it needs to become American territory to “protect” it despite already hosting several U.S. military bases as part of the NATO alliance.

“The first 365 days” by Pedro Molina

In an unhinged Truth Social post, Trump declared that “world peace is at stake” in his Greenland gambit. “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it,” he wrote. “Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake.”

Nobody has touched that “sacred piece of land,” whatever the hell he means by that, since Denmark claimed it in 1721. The notion that either Russia or China could invade Greenland is bonkers. China has its hands full trying to figure out how to invade Taiwan, just 100 miles off its coast, but somehow it can also support an invasion of Greenland from more than 5,000 miles away, surrounded by NATO nations?

And the idea that Russia could challenge Greenland is just as absurd, given its ongoing inability to seize meaningful territory in Ukraine—without 1,000 miles of ocean between them. Trump keeps claiming that Greenland has been “covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” which is just stupid.

But even if it were true … so what? Oh noes, a boat sailed by? That’s what keeps Trump up at night?

Not content to stop there, Trump followed up with this bit of geopolitical genius: “I love the people of China. I love the people of Russia,” Trump said. “But I don’t want them as a neighbor in Greenland, not going to happen.”

Who is going to tell Trump that Russia is already a neighbor of the United States?

Meanwhile, my theory from a year ago still stands. Trump wants Greenland because it looks outsized on a Mercator projection map:

Trump’s brain is mush. It’s gone. He’s gone. And Republicans are sitting there watching him wreck America’s alliances with barely a peep. Even those few speaking up are afraid to put any real muscle behind their words.

For generations, American power rested on credibility—on allies knowing the United States meant what it said, honored its commitments, and played a stabilizing role in the world. That credibility made America safer, richer, and more influential than any nation in history.

And this is the man Republicans are entrusting with that legacy. On Tuesday, Trump declared on Truth Social:

“No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn’t come along, there would be no NATO right now!!! It would have been in the ash heap of History. Sad, but TRUE!!!”

He is insane.

Trump is now burning our nation’s credibility to the ground. He is alienating allies, threatening territorial grabs, and normalizing authoritarian expansionism, all while signaling that American commitments last only as long as his attention span.

This is how the world stops trusting the United States. This is how instability spreads. This is how wars start—not because America is weak, but because it has become dangerously erratic.

And Republicans are letting him do it, even as Trump posts that NATO is the “real threat” to America.

How much of the world order does Trump have to burn down before Republicans decide it’s worth the political risk to act?

It takes a special kind of insanity to send armies into U.S. cities and Venezuela, then start musing about invading Greenland because you didn’t get a peace prize for it all. But it takes a special kind of cowardice to watch it happen and say nothing.

And yet that’s exactly what Republicans are doing—standing by, muttering concerns, issuing carefully worded statements, and otherwise keeping quiet like lemmings headed for a cliff, terrified that if they step out of line, Trump might—egads!—write a nasty tweet about them.

At this point, silence isn’t loyalty. It’s complicity. But it’s not too late to do something about it, whether it’s impeachment or the 25th Amendment. Otherwise, your legacy is at stake, and history is not going to be kind about it.