New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited “The View” on Tuesday, where he reiterated his staunch opposition to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying it is an “entity that has no interest in fulfilling its stated reason to exist.”

“I am in support of abolishing ICE,” Mamdani said. “We're seeing a government agency that is supposed to be enforcing some kind of immigration law, but instead what it's doing is terrorizing people—no matter their immigration status, no matter the facts of the law, no matter the facts of the case.”

Mamdani told the show’s hosts that he has no intention of negotiating the dissolution of our country’s civil rights laws with President Donald Trump amid threats he will unleash his ICE goons on New Yorkers. He emphasized that immigration laws do not support Trump’s invasion of American cities.

“What we are talking about is not people who are convicted of serious crimes. We're talking about people whose crimes simply seems to be being in New York City,” he said.

The mayor said he’s determined to stand up for his city.

“I am trying to inspire amongst New Yorkers a sense of faith and belief in what government can do,” Mamdani explained. “And it's very hard to do that when they look at masked agents and see them as another face of a similar government—because then they ask themselves, am I supposed to trust or am I supposed to fear?”

Even before he took office, Mamdani faced right-wing vitriol for reminding immigrants that they have rights in this country—no matter what the racist ghouls in the White House say.