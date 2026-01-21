President Donald Trump's largely incoherent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is unlikely to quell the growing questions about his mental fitness after he flubbed the name of the arctic territory he wants to conquer.

On multiple occasions, Trump incorrectly referred to Greenland as Iceland, a nearby country.

First, Trump blamed Tuesday’s stock market slide on “Iceland,” saying, "They're not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money."

Of course, the stock market dipped because investors were rightly concerned about Trump's rage-fueled tariff threat against our NATO allies, who rightly stood with Denmark and against Trump's threats to take the country by force.

Then Trump talked about how our NATO allies were happy with him until he started talking about taking Greenland by force—which yeah, no shit.

"Until the last few days, when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy," Trump said, once again flubbing the name of Greenland and using a word we hope to never hear come from his spittle-flecked mouth ever again.

The fact that Trump is confusing the name of the territory he has been bizarrely consumed with conquering gives fuel to Democrats’ argument that Trump's Cabinet officials need to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to determine that the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office" and thus remove him from the role.

"The president of the United States is extremely mentally ill and it’s putting all of our lives at risk," Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona wrote in a post on X after Trump embarrassingly told the Norwegian prime minister that his demands to conquer Greenland were the result of him not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. "The 25th Amendment exists for a reason—we need to invoke it immediately."

"Donald Trump is unfit to lead and clearly out of control. Invoke the 25th Amendment," Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California wrote in a post on X.

Trump, for his part, has been defiant that there are no problems with his health or cognitive abilities, even though we all see with our own eyes that he can't stay awake at events, has bruising on his hands, and speaks like an incoherent fool.

The fact that he keeps confusing the territory he wants to take over—though apparently not by military force, he said on Wednesday—will do nothing to assuage those concerns.

"Donald Trump is overseas embarrassing America on the world stage. Again," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a post on X.

Yep.