During a bizarre speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump revisited his own appallingly racist claims—both insisting that the country of Somalia “stinks” and is populated by "low-IQ people," and peddling his administration's assertion that Somali immigrants in Minnesota have masterminded a welfare fraud scheme.

“Somalia—they turned out to be higher IQ than we thought,” Trump rambled to the Davos audience, undercutting his own racist claims while also remaining plenty racist. “I always say these are low-IQ people. How do they go into Minnesota and steal all that money? And we have, you know, they're pirates—they're good pirates, right?”

Having already doubled down on being a racist dirtbag, Trump proceeded to triple down on it, defending his authoritarian attack on Minnesota and smearing Somalia, the concept of immigration, and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he dismissed as a “fake congressperson.”

“Ilhan Omar, talking about ‘The Constitution that provides me …’ She comes from a country that's not a country, and she's telling us how to run America,” Trump blathered. “Not going to get away with it much longer, let me tell you.”

The translators at Davos should be getting double-time pay.