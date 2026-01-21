During his trip to Davos, Switzerland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out the plain truth about President Donald Trump’s long-winded and barely coherent speech.

After Newsom dismissed the speech as “remarkably boring” and “insignificant,” CNN's Kaitlyn Collins noted that it also displayed Trump’s familiar ignorance of foreign affairs, such as when the president repeatedly confused Iceland for Greenland.

“And that every time a windmill turns, it costs $1,000,” Newsom added, referring to another of Trump’s remarks. “It's really some jaw-dropping and remarkable statements that just fly in the face of facts and evidence and common sense. But you've heard them over and over and over again and again. For a European audience, that may have been a new speech. My God.”

Newsom has proven particularly effective at harnessing many Americans’ anger and frustration toward Trump’s authoritarian tactics and persona.

As European leaders are forced to endure Trump’s drivel while he pushes his imperialist fantasies, some appear to be taking note of Newsom’s approach. Unfortunately, the speediest way out of this nightmare remains in the hands of the cowardly Republican Party.