Trump repeatedly confuses Greenland for Iceland

"The president of the United States is extremely mentally ill, and it’s putting all of our lives at risk.”

Media lauds Trump’s Davos speech as ‘very strong’ as world cringes

We’re not sure what’s more embarrassing: Trump’s speeches or the media’s sanewashing of them.

Trump's team tries to ruin toy store after owners denounce ICE

The president is still waging a war on free speech—and toys.

Gutless Republicans praise Trump's awful first year back in office

They can lie all they want—voters still aren’t buying it.

Cartoon: Free Iran

“Help is on the way,” Trump said to Iranian protesters as tear gas rained down in Minneapolis.

Trump inadvertently debunks his own racist BS about Somali immigrants

He’s certainly one to talk about “low-IQ people.”

Newsom rips into Trump's 'jaw-dropping' Davos speech

This will be a blow to Trump’s weak ego.

