Wall Street has a term for President Donald Trump’s habit of making loud threats and then backing down: TACO, short for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” And on Wednesday, he did just that.

After delivering a wildly incoherent speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump abruptly caved on his Greenland nonsense—along with the tariffs he threatened to impose on Europe for refusing to bend to his will.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” he wrote on Truth Social. “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”

President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ah yes, a concept of a deal.

“Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland,” he added.

The thing is, the United States already has a deal with Denmark to host U.S. military bases, as well as an agreement covering Trump’s stupid Golden Dome missile shield—which will likely suffer the same fate as former President Ronald Reagan’s vaporware Star Wars missile shield.

In other words, Trump has once again backed down from threats on which he couldn’t follow through—but only after causing chaos, sowing turmoil, and further damaging relationships with our closest allies.

He then tried to declare victory for a “deal” that does not exist and—even if it did—would amount to little more than what’s already in place.

Saner heads may have prevailed this time, and there’s some relief in that. But only after Trump made a fool of himself and our nation on the world stage—which his propaganda mouthpiece tried to deny.

How many more of these self-inflicted wounds can this country take?