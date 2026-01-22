President Donald Trump has plastered his name and face across U.S. institutions, but one congressman is less focused on the president’s actions and more so on the outright compliance of politicians laying the groundwork for him to get away with it.

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California said during the opening of a Federal Lands Oversight Hearing that his colleagues in Washington, DC, were choosing to “whistle right past the graveyard of Democracy” by allowing the president to do as he wished.

“I’m not going to sit here and pretend everything is fine for our public lands, for the agencies we depend on, for our democracy,” he said at the start of the hearing.

While the meeting continued as planned, Huffman’s words highlighted a concern coming from the left in and outside of Capitol Hill—many lawmakers are just paving the way for Trump’s demands.

“You want to put his name on coins and buildings and park passes. You want to penalize people who cover up this shrine to Donald Trump,” Huffman said.

The California Democrat referred to recent action taken by Doug Burgum’s Department of Interior, which oversees the national parks, to invalidate any park passes that cover Trump’s face. The new rule was made in direct response to the unhappy campers who refused to see the president’s spray-tanned face any time they visited the parks they loved.

But it’s not just park passes that have been given the gilded Trump touch at the behest of his administration, complicity has reverberated across the board. From the president’s insistence to add his name to the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts to taking over Greenland—or is it Iceland—support for his legally murky causes has been unwavering.

However, the president put in quite a bit of work making sure that the people surrounding him were loyal. And it seems his hard work to clear out or scare those who might oppose him is paying off.

“We take an oath to the Constitution,” Huffman said. “It seems all of you took an oath to Donald Trump.”