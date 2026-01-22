California Gov. Gavin Newsom continued his attacks on President Donald Trump at the World Economic Conference in Davos, Switzerland, during an interview onstage, where he was asked about his aggressive—and at times coarse—resistance to Trump and other Republicans.

“Society becomes how we behave. We are our behaviors, we're not bystanders in this world,” Newsom said. “The world we're experiencing happened on our watch.”

“People need, you know, courage of their damn convictions. We're at the 250th anniversary of the United States of America this year,” he added, warning that our country’s experiment in democracy is clearly in jeopardy.

“There's no rule of law. It's the rule of Don. I hope for Europeans, it's dawning on you.”

Newsom went on to excoriate the GOP’s failure to provide the legislative check envisioned by the Constitution and detailed Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 elections.

He “tried to light democracy on fire, and then pardoned everyone that participated in that. Is anyone paying attention to what the hell is going on in the United States of America?” Newsom asked the audience. “So my state of mind is a little different, perhaps, than many others. I won't be complicit at this moment. I won't. I can't. I can't look my kids in the eyes.”

Trump isn’t going to change, but a willingness to fight fire with fire goes a whole hell of a lot further than hoping for divine intervention.