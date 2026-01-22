President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is once again raising questions about his health and ability to serve, with images released Thursday showing swelling and dark bruising on his left hand.

Trump's right hand is frequently seen covered in caked-on makeup or bandages to hide black and blue marks—which his team claims are from shaking hands.

An image via Getty of a dark purple bruise on President Donald Trump’s left hand.

But now that there’s obvious bruising on his left hand, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is trying to spin it by saying that there was an accident during the signing of a charter for his laughably corrupt "Board of Peace.”

"At the Board of Peace event today in Davos, President Trump hit his hand in the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise," Leavitt told CBS News reporter Sara Cook.

But given that Leavitt lies like she breathes, it's hard to take anything she says at face value.

After the bruising on Trump's right hand led to questions about his health, he told the Wall Street Journal earlier this month that he takes a wildly high dose of aspirin, which thins his blood.

But doctors said that the intensity of bruising on Trump's left hand suggests that he may be on even stronger blood thinners, leading to concerns about whether he’s hiding other health conditions from the public.

“The question now is less medical than it is transparency,” cardiologist Jonathan Reiner, who treated the late former Vice President Dick Cheney, told CNN.

A bandage is seen on President Donald Trump’s hand on Dec. 7, 2025.

Reports of the new bruising on Trump's hand come a day after his rambling and incoherent speech in Davos, in which he confused Greenland for Iceland multiple times, raising even more questions about his cognitive abilities.

Trump has also been seen falling asleep at numerous events over the past several months, leading to concerns about the 79-year-old's fitness to serve.

Democrats, for their part, have called for Vice President JD Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would require a majority of Cabinet members to determine that he is unfit to serve.

But ultimately their calls are useless, considering that Vance and Trump’s other sycophants would never depose Dear Leader.

After social media went wild over the new bruises, Trump covered up the welt with a thick smear of makeup less than an hour after it was first spotted, according to The Telegraph.

But the damage had already been done.

Polls show that voters are concerned about Trump’s age, with a YouGov survey from Jan. 14 finding that 49% of Americans think that Trump is too old to be president, and another 48% saying that he has not been transparent enough about his health.

And now that the world has seen the latest bruising on his hand, that number could grow even more.