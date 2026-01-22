Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the mainstream media on Wednesday for continuing to normalize President Donald Trump’s “increasingly erratic” behavior. The New York congresswoman noted that just a couple of years ago, the same media outlets generated international controversy by raising questions about the health of then-President Joe Biden.

x AOC: The president has been acting in increasingly erratic ways. It is really damning when we think about the degree to which media outlets reported on Joe Biden, yet we are seeing behavior from Trump that is alarming and everyone is pretending this is normal.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:49 PM

“I think that the president has been acting in increasingly erratic ways,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporter Pablo Manríquez about Trump.

The Democratic representative said it was “really damning” when compared to media coverage of Biden, which led to him dropping out of the presidential race in 2024. Meanwhile, when it comes to Trump, “everyone is pretending that this is normal.” Ocasio-Cortez said the press’ behavior is “bizarre.”

The White House complained to Fox News about Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks, referring to her in a story published Thursday as “deranged” and having a “peanut-sized brain” for pointing out Trump’s alarming deportment.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks came on the same day that Trump delivered a wild speech before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which he kept mixing up Greenland and Iceland while insulting and alienating international allies.

Related | Trump repeatedly confuses Greenland for Iceland

Mainstream media outlets demonstrated the problem that Ocasio-Cortez spoke about in their coverage of the speech. For instance, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said the meandering speech was “very strong” while outlets like The New York Times and Associated Press failed to report that Trump had referred to himself as “daddy” while discussing Greenland.

Their actions were in line with the Trump administration’s own spin. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Trump did not mix up Greenland and Iceland, even though the video evidence of the verbal misfire is indisputable.

Concerns about Trump’s mental fitness have dogged him for years and have only intensified during his second term. For example, while marking his one-year anniversary back in office on Tuesday, Trump ranted about bringing back “mental institutions” which would have “bars on the windows” as a way to treat people with mental illnesses.

Trump’s public behavior and hateful rhetoric has led to low approval ratings, which are exacerbated by policies that have hurt the economy and led millions of Americans to fear bodily harm from their own government.

And it isn’t just his rhetoric that’s alarming. Trump continues to make public appearances with mysterious bruising that the administration won’t be honest about, alongside claims that he is in perfect health and his hands are black and blue because he shakes too many hands.

Related | What’s black and blue and orange all over? The president, apparently.

The mainstream press may want to ignore Trump’s obvious mental and physical deterioration—but Ocasio-Cortez can’t, and neither can millions of worried citizens.