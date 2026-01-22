Conservative legal analyst Andrew Napolitano took to Newsmax to discuss the internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo that permits agents to kick down the doors of people’s homes without a judge’s warrant.

“This is a direct and profound violation of the Fourth Amendment, which expressly says people are entitled to be secure in their homes and that security can only be invaded by a search warrant signed by a judge based on probable cause of crime,” Napolitano said, adding that the reporting on the memo seems legitimate.

“The thought that ICE wants to break down doors without a search warrant is profoundly un-American and has been un-American since the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791,” he said.

It is important to remember that Napolitano was reportedly on President Donald Trump’s short list for Supreme Court appointments during his first term. Maybe his belief in the Fourth Amendment lost him the job.