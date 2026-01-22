Vice President JD Vance was stumping in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, where he was asked about President Donald Trump’s framing of the ongoing abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “mistakes.”

“You're always gonna have mistakes made in law enforcement. I mean, we all know this,” he said. “That's the nature of law enforcement.”

x .@VP JD Vance: "You're always going to have mistakes made in law enforcement...It's not what ICE is doing in Minneapolis, it's what Minneapolis authorities are doing to prevent ICE from doing their jobs. That's exactly what's happening." pic.twitter.com/y7POsW22mu — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2026

Vance’s glib remarks come amid weeks of public outrage over ICE violence, including the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Many videos circulating on social media show ICE goons detaining and arresting minors, such as this one, where a swarm of jackbooted thugs terrorize a family while the mother pleads.

x 🚨BREAKING: In Minneapolis, ICE agents are now illegally detaining children at gun point, who are U.S. citizens, and taking them, as they raid houses without warrants.



In the video you see a man come out of the garage with his hands up. ICE agents are already surrounding the… pic.twitter.com/izfaLVXWTB — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 21, 2026

Another video shows two teenagers being handcuffed after masked ICE thugs rear-ended their car in South Minneapolis. According to Minnesota Public Radio, the crowd that gathered to film and observe the terrifying ordeal were promptly tear gassed and pepper sprayed.

x 🚨BREAKING: ICE/Border Patrol agents are now hitting unaccompanied minors with their vehicles, detaining and disappearing them, even after being shown a U.S. passport.



Yesterday, agents rear-ended a car being driven by a 16-year-old, with her 15-year-old brother in the passenger… pic.twitter.com/97PuyH2TQV — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) January 22, 2026

The gestapo is here.