Vice President JD Vance was stumping in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, where he was asked about President Donald Trump’s framing of the ongoing abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “mistakes.”
“You're always gonna have mistakes made in law enforcement. I mean, we all know this,” he said. “That's the nature of law enforcement.”
Vance’s glib remarks come amid weeks of public outrage over ICE violence, including the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.
Many videos circulating on social media show ICE goons detaining and arresting minors, such as this one, where a swarm of jackbooted thugs terrorize a family while the mother pleads.
Another video shows two teenagers being handcuffed after masked ICE thugs rear-ended their car in South Minneapolis. According to Minnesota Public Radio, the crowd that gathered to film and observe the terrifying ordeal were promptly tear gassed and pepper sprayed.
The gestapo is here.