Continuing to make this year’s World Economic Forum the weirdest and the worst, President Donald Trump’s nepo baby son-in-law and Slenderman stand-in, Jared Kushner, just unveiled the administration’s plans for a “new Gaza.”

It’s gonna be so elite, guys. Data centers, luxury apartments, “coastal tourism,” you name it.

The plans Kushner is touting are just some AI-generated slop of futuristic, fancy-looking buildings, rather than any actual proposal or architectural renderings. But to be fair, that seems to be par for the course for Trump developments these days.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner

Let’s not forget when Trump bragged about his big, dumb ballroom by showing off his so-called plans, which were also AI slop that featured such niceties as stairways to nowhere and overlapping windows.

The Gaza plans appear to be similar to the extremely gross AI-generated video that Trump shared last February, showcasing the usual Trump vision: an overwrought and ugly playground for the extremely wealthy. It also had an extremely disturbing and preposterously fit-looking Elon Musk making it rain and a shirtless Trump sharing cocktails poolside with a shirtless Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Totally how actual development works, right?

But Kushner’s plans raise more questions than they answer, and not just because they’re a bunch of vague nonsense.

For one, does the United States have official permission to take over and develop the whole of the Gaza Strip? Sure, the United Nations resolution talks about Trump’s Board of Peace as “a transitional administration with international legal personality that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the redevelopment of Gaza,” but that doesn’t seem to mean that Trump and his corrupt family can run wild, turning the Gaza Strip into Mar-a-Lago on the sea.

There’s also the question of what, exactly, Kushner’s role is here. Yes, he was named to the so-called Board of Peace by his father-in-law, but that, too, doesn’t seem quite the same as getting the nod to develop Gaza.

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza on July 26, 2025.

And I’d be remiss not to mention that this also seems wildly corrupt, with a member of Trump’s family set to benefit from Trump’s official actions—but by this point, his corruption is so vast and so commonplace that this isn’t even shocking.

Next, there’s the whole thing about who will live in this glittering seaside resort. The plans call for 100,000 new housing units amidst all of the data centers and fancy hotels, but who gets to live there? Nearly the entire Gaza population of 2.1 million has been displaced and lacks access to the most basic services. Do those folks get first dibs? How will they afford to live in this lap of luxury?

On top of that, how much will all of this cost? Though Kushner couldn’t be bothered to present any plans beyond basically asking ChatGPT to draw a futuristic city, he already has a number in mind: an investment of at least $25 billion. In true Trump 2.0 fashion, raising that money is going to be another spectacular opportunity for big companies and oligarchs to bribe the president.

Kushner also announced that the United States would be hosting an event for private investors, saying that the investment could be a little risky but would also provide “amazing investment opportunities.”

All of those billionaires who missed the chance to bribe Trump by helping pay for his gaudy ballroom will apparently get another shot. After all, it’s nice to have a diversified real-estate portfolio of ways to bribe the president.

President Donald Trump shows off plans for his gaudy, gold-plated ballroom on Oct. 22, 2025.

One more tiny issue here—hardly worth mentioning, really—is that the whole development effort can only proceed if there’s an actual ceasefire. Trump bragged at the World Economic Summit that “we have maintained the Gaza ceasefire and delivered record levels of humanitarian aid,” but that would be news to Gazans, given that Israel keeps killing people in Gaza and Hamas has not been disarmed.

But, of course, Trump doesn’t care about answering these questions. He cares about living out his developer fantasy with other people’s money.

“I’m a real estate person at heart, and it’s all about location, and I said, ‘Look at this location on the sea, look at this beautiful piece of property, what it could be for so many people.’ It’ll be so, so great. People that are living so poorly are going to be living so well. But it all began with the location,” he said.

Ah, yes—the location that has been bombed to rubble by Israel. But all Trump sees is the possibility of more gold-plated grift. Truly a genius.