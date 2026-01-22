A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

ICE goons to America: We don’t need no stinkin’ warrants

The lawlessness continues unabated.

Democrat shreds GOP's Trump worship: 'We took an oath'

Too bad Republicans’ fealty is devoted to the crooked president.

‘I won’t be complicit’: Newsom stands against Trump’s bullying

The California governor refuses to bend the knee.

Cartoon: NRA goes MIA

Where have all the gun nuts gone?

Vance: So what if ICE kills a mom or abducts some kids?

Apparently, these deadly “mistakes” are just “the nature of law enforcement.”

Trump’s FCC goon demands talk shows give Republicans equal time

This regime is so salty about late-night jokes.

GOP loses another battle in gerrymandering war it started

We love to see it.

