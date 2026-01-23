A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Republicans are sadists

Definitely didn’t see that one coming.

Philadelphia fights back against Trump's racism

Turns out you can’t erase slavery from America’s collective memory.

Kash Patel can’t stop screwing up

At least he’s not in charge of an agency crucial to national security or anything …

Cartoon: Hardcore pawn

Grifter’s gonna grift.

Trump sues the world's largest bank. Bet that goes well.

As ridiculous as this is, it’s not even the first time he’s sued a bank for daring to not do business with him.

Meet Coalie, the Trump team's absurd new mascot

You may get black lung, but you’ll get black lung and a cute, little cartoon guy.

Click here to see more cartoons.